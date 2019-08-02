Apollo Currency (APL) Price Tops $0.0016

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $24.17 million and $1.82 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009223 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00014605 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002130 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

