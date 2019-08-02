Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $523.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.53. 2,071,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,491. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -150.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -876.19%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $58,013.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 80,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 41,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.2% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

