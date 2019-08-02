Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cascend Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Apple to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $187.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $217.49.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,155,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,020,892. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $960.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.42.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.