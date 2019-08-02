Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $265.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $245.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $212.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.49.

Apple stock traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.02. 24,680,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,020,892. Apple has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The stock has a market cap of $960.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.42.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

