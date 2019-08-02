Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 67.64% and a negative net margin of 1,406.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. 212,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Aqua Metals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

