ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €19.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Macquarie set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.14 ($28.07).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($35.77).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

