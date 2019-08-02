Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. Arconic also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARNC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arconic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Arconic from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Arconic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research cut Arconic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.47.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. Arconic has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Arconic had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Arconic’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arconic will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Arconic’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

