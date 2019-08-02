Arena Events Group (LON:ARE) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Arena Events Group PLC (LON:ARE) shares were down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.10 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35.10 ($0.46), approximately 3,420 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 126,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.75 ($0.47).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 37.58. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 million and a P/E ratio of -22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.19.

About Arena Events Group (LON:ARE)

Arena Events Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides event rental solutions. It specializes in providing temporary event environments, large-scale event project management, and specialist event equipment. It provides temporary structures, such as simple marquees, triple deck temporary buildings, indoor and outdoor temporary seats, interiors, furniture, and ice rinks, as well as tableware under the Well Dressed Tables brand.

