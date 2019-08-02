Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT Set at $19.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) received a $19.00 target price from equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,400. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.63. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.58% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bates Ann Torre acquired 9,725 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $171,257.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. acquired 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $110,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $468,909 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 7.0% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,830,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 31.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,293,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 306,185 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,160,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 57,250 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,071,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after acquiring an additional 390,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 788,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 28,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.