Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 77.10% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AWI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $573,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 133,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 29,340 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,451,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 712,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,670,000 after acquiring an additional 185,843 shares during the last quarter.

AWI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.84. 1,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,847. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.90. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $104.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

