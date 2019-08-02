Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Arrow Electronics worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 129,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 92.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth $119,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 56.7% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth $1,186,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.02.

ARW traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.79. 12,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,289. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.72.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

