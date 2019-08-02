Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.71), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $415.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.14 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 9.58%.

Shares of AHT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 60,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,977. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,774.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,800.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AHT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

