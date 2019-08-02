Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 36.17% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.92 million. Aspen Aerogels updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.6–0.53 EPS.

Shares of ASPN stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 53,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,821. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASPN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.