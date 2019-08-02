Atlantic Securities Begins Coverage on PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a report published on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.35.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $127.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.15. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $104.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.24. The company has a market cap of $177.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10,622.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34,380,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,836,000 after buying an additional 2,275,511 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 13,410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,806,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,626,000 after buying an additional 1,792,893 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,285,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,372,000 after buying an additional 1,600,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,182,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

