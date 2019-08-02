Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlassian Corporation Plc is engaged in designing, developing, licensing and maintaining of software and the provisioning of software hosting services. The Company’s products include JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management and JIRA Service Desk for team services and support applications. It offers tools for software developers consists of FishEye, Bamboo and SourceTree. Atlassian Corporation Plc is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEAM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Atlassian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $142.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 0.88. Atlassian has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $149.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -836.38, a P/E/G ratio of 92.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $334.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $1,124,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 129,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $46,574,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

