AT&T (NYSE:T) Given “Buy” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $37.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on T. Desjardins reiterated an average rating and issued a $56.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.78.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.17. 33,974,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,334,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $34.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,958 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,001,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,581,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325,895 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,905,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,320,000 after acquiring an additional 113,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,154,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

