AudioCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.00 (ADC)

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One AudioCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, AudioCoin has traded 62.7% higher against the US dollar. AudioCoin has a total market capitalization of $319,717.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AudioCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00034647 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003375 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00143532 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005390 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004224 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00050235 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000584 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About AudioCoin

AudioCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. The official website for AudioCoin is www.audiocoin.eu. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine.

Buying and Selling AudioCoin

AudioCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AudioCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AudioCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AudioCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AudioCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.