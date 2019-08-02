Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.07 million.

AUP stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,186. The company has a quick ratio of 22.28, a current ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$6.61 and a twelve month high of C$10.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.32. The firm has a market cap of $748.11 million and a PE ratio of -11.89.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

