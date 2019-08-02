Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Shares Down 19.3%

Autins Group PLC (LON:AUTG)’s stock price dropped 19.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.50 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30), approximately 138,535 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,081% from the average daily volume of 11,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.37).

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and a PE ratio of -2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.38.

About Autins Group (LON:AUTG)

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, PUR, and laminates; and various processes, which includes manufacturing, conversion, and tooling and component design and testing.

