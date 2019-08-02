AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $577.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.69 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities updated its FY19 guidance to $9.25-9.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.06. 4,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $167.01 and a 12 month high of $214.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $522,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $209,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,381 shares of company stock worth $1,740,024. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVB. Mizuho lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.87.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

