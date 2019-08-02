Avanti Communications Group (LON:AVN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Avanti Communications Group PLC (LON:AVN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.36. Avanti Communications Group shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 18,618 shares.

The company has a market cap of $31.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.68.

About Avanti Communications Group (LON:AVN)

Avanti Communications Group PLC, a satellite operator, provides Ka-band satellite data communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers manage broadband packages for consumers and businesses; flexible managed services on multiple platforms; PURE product that supports satellite based data communications application on vendor's Ka-band hub; and systems integration and solutions to government.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.