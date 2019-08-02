Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AX. Compass Point raised shares of Axos Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of NYSE AX traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.67. 483,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,770. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.99.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.58 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

