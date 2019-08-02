Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

AYTU has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. 197,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,953. Aytu Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.11. Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 81.04% and a negative net margin of 184.35%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aytu Bioscience will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Searle & CO. increased its position in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 1,241.6% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 201,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 186,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

