B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.43. B Communications shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 811 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. B Communications had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B Communications stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) by 180.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,635 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of B Communications worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM)

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

