B. Riley Analysts Give Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) a $20.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

NYSE CLDT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.39. 321,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,981. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $75.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.