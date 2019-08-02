BaaSid Market Cap Reaches $4.36 Million (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, BaaSid has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BaaSid token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. BaaSid has a market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $40,172.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BaaSid alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00266824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.01408980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00022620 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00111205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000530 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid was first traded on February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,192,525,852 tokens. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token.

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BaaSid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BaaSid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.