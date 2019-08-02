BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 530 ($6.93) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 505 ($6.60).

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.93) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.02) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 610.27 ($7.97).

Shares of LON BA traded down GBX 14.80 ($0.19) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 543.20 ($7.10). 4,305,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 439.40 ($5.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 658.80 ($8.61). The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 505.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.83%.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

