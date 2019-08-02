Bagir Group (LON:BAGR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Bagir Group Ltd (LON:BAGR) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $0.90. Bagir Group shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 59,918 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.26.

Bagir Group Company Profile (LON:BAGR)

Bagir Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets men's and women's tailored fashions in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers suits, jackets, trousers, shirts, and casual pieces. The company markets and licenses its products under the Austin Reeds, AR-RED, GIR Collection, and Jay Godfrey brands, as well as offers products under various retail private labels.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Bagir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bagir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.