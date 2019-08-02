Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $60.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ball from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ball from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.68.

BLL stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.02. The company had a trading volume of 21,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,104. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.74. Ball has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $76.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Ball had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ball will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $561,784.26. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 472,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,112,214.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $182,684.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,271 shares in the company, valued at $27,826,549.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,078 shares of company stock worth $2,746,288. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 10.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ball by 56.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

