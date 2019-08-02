BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.23 Million

Equities analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to report sales of $104.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.80 million and the lowest is $102.60 million. BancFirst posted sales of $98.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $412.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $411.70 million to $413.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $438.97 million, with estimates ranging from $433.60 million to $445.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.79 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 14.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

In other BancFirst news, Director Ronald J. Norick acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.74 per share, with a total value of $107,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,311,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,441,000 after buying an additional 47,303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,456. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

