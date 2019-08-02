BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a buy rating for the company.

BDORY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 288,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,386. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

