Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TBBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,949. Bancorp has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.99 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 29.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bancorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 18,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

