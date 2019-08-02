Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.25. The company had a trading volume of 345,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,940. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $85.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.61.

In related news, Director John C. Murdock sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $10,974,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $850,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,394 shares of company stock valued at $29,053,987 in the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAND. ValuEngine lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bandwidth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $48.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

