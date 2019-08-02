Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.41

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.41 and last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTB shares. Citigroup set a $48.00 price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

