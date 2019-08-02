Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.81

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and traded as high as $16.15. Barings Corporate Investors shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 6,998 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile (NYSE:MCI)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

