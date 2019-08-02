Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $18.10. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd shares last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 1,297 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%.

In related news, insider Mark Senkpiel sold 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $75,131.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 13.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter.

About Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

