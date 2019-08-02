Barrington Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

“We calculate that organic sales growth was nearly 10% after factoring out a four percentage-point headwind from the adoption of ASC 606 accounting standards at the beginning of 2019. The May 2018 acquisition of CID Resources contributed six percentage points to growth. Factoring out CID and ASC 606, Uniforms segment sales (66% of total) increased 4.5% YOY. The Promotional Products segment (26% of sales) grew 25% YOY and was the main contributor to sales upside relative to our estimate. of total) continued to grow at a double-digit rate with a 12% sales increase YOY.”,” Barrington Research’s analyst wrote.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of SGC stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $15.72. 2,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,777. The company has a market cap of $267.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.46. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 4.70%. Analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Hensley sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 63,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.