Barrington Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

“We expect that expenses and related inefficiencies will diminish as we work our way through 2019. Over the longer term, the new facility in Tennessee should be a benefit to DORM in that it expands capacity through an increase in square footage of 60% and should be more efficient to operate versus DORM’s legacy distribution facility.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DORM. BidaskClub raised Dorman Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.02. 126,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,370. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $97.38. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.97.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.48). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $254.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 12.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 253,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after acquiring an additional 27,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

