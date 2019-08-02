Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €76.50 ($88.95).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

BMW stock traded down €2.84 ($3.30) during trading on Thursday, hitting €64.65 ($75.17). The company had a trading volume of 3,893,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.86. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of €61.14 ($71.09) and a 12 month high of €86.74 ($100.86). The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion and a PE ratio of 5.97.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.