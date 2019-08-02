BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Trading 4.6% Higher

BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) shares traded up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $19.25, 1,160 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 84% from the average session volume of 631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

