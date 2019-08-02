BBVA Banco Francés (NASDAQ:BBAR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Francés (NASDAQ:BBAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Frances del Rio de la Plata S.A. is a full-service banker for large corporations, middle market businesses and individuals. The Company operates approximately 74 branches in Argentina, 8 branches in Uruguay and a sibsidiary bank in the Cayman Islands. “

Shares of NASDAQ BBAR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.21. 1,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,875. BBVA Banco Francés has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $14.23.

BBVA Banco Francés (NASDAQ:BBAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.23 million for the quarter.

BBVA Banco Francés SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company accepts checking, savings, and current accounts, as well as time and demand deposits. It also provides personal and auto loans, and mortgages; loans to the government sector, central bank, and financial institutions, as well as overdraft lines of credit, discounted instruments, real estate mortgage loans, pledge loans, consumer loans, and pre-financing and export financing.

