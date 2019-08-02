BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

BCE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.82.

Shares of BCE stock traded down C$0.09 on Friday, reaching C$60.61. 1,291,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,282. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.02. BCE has a one year low of C$50.72 and a one year high of C$62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.7200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

