BCI Minerals (ASX:BCI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.19

BCI Minerals Ltd (ASX:BCI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.22. BCI Minerals shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 467,578 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $85.49 million and a PE ratio of 17.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.20.

BCI Minerals Company Profile (ASX:BCI)

BCI Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral assets in Australia. It explores for salt, sulphate of potash, iron ore, and potash deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Mardie salt project, which is located on the northwest coast of Western Australia. It also owns interests in the Buckland iron ore project comprising mines at Bungaroo South and Kumina located in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia; and Iron Valley mine located in the Central Pilbara.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for BCI Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCI Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.