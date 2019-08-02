Bearing Lithium (CVE:BRZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.33

Bearing Lithium Corp (CVE:BRZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 374907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12.

About Bearing Lithium (CVE:BRZ)

Bearing Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and potassium deposits. The company's principal project is the 18% owned Maricunga project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Bearing Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bearing Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.