Beazley (LON:BEZ) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BEZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Beazley from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set a top pick rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Beazley in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 651 ($8.51) price target for the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 613.38 ($8.01).

LON BEZ traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 558.50 ($7.30). 1,206,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 559.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 486.60 ($6.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

In related news, insider Adrian Cox bought 6,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £18,001.14 ($23,521.68).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

