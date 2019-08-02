Benz (BENZ) Price Hits $0.0001

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Benz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX. In the last seven days, Benz has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. Benz has a total market cap of $664.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00262785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.84 or 0.01428973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00022971 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00111355 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Benz Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

