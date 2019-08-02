Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) a €26.20 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €26.20 ($30.47) price target on Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RHK. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €22.17 ($25.78).

Get Rhoen Klinikum alerts:

RHK opened at €24.70 ($28.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €25.61. Rhoen Klinikum has a one year low of €21.06 ($24.49) and a one year high of €27.40 ($31.86). The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

Rhoen Klinikum Company Profile

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, orthopedic, accident surgery; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhoen Klinikum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhoen Klinikum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.