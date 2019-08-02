Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €66.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €57.00 ($66.28).

ETR STM opened at €41.28 ($48.00) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.60. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €35.84 ($41.67) and a 1-year high of €77.85 ($90.52).

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

