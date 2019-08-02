Berenberg Bank Cuts Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target to GBX 290

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBRE. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective (down from GBX 310 ($4.05)) on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabre Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 295.60 ($3.86).

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of LON:SBRE opened at GBX 265.50 ($3.47) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $663.75 million and a PE ratio of 13.41. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 275.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.