Berenberg Bank Lowers Cobham (OTCMKTS:CBHMF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cobham (OTCMKTS:CBHMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Cobham from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cobham in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cobham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

CBHMF stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51. Cobham has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

Cobham Company Profile

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

